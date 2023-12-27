Christmas Surprise: Toddler Opens Family's Presents While Everyone Sleeps

The Reintgens have three children, ages 6, 3 and 1, so there were quite a few presents under the tree; but that didn't hold the 3-year-old back. Katie said "the midnight perpetrator" opened "literally everything, from the tiniest eraser to the biggest box" that the couple had wrapped the night before because he didn't want his family to be confused.

"He wanted us to be able to see our presents so we knew what they were," said Scott. "I think he legitimately just felt that he was doing a service to everyone. He will not do it again next year, we hope."

While the toddler may not remember his Christmas impatience, his parents will make sure he won't ever forget it. Scott even joked on X it will be a story they tell when their little one grows up and gets married.

"Luckily my wife repackaged enough of the presents to stop the villain origin story for the 6 year old," he wrote. "We, on the other hand, are sipping coffee and plotting to tell this story at his wedding."

The Reintgens said their oldest child is a "rule-follower" that would be confused by someone who "would just go down and open all the presents," so they had to act quickly to ensure his Christmas went smoothly. Katie tried to salvage as much of the ripped wrapping paper as she could to repackage the gifts while Scott put the kids back to bed, making sure to put the presents on the mantle and out of the reach of the 3-year-old.

In a follow-up video to his original X post, Scott added that he and his wife aren't mad, calling their 3-year-old a "good kid" and adding that the story is one they'll tell "for the rest of our lives."