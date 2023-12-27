Fishermen Lead Rescuers To Man Trapped In Truck For Six Days After Crash

A pair of fishermen in Indiana helped save a man who was trapped in his truck for six days. Mario Garcia and his son-in-law, Nivardo Delatorre, were looking for a good spot to fish along Salt Creek near the city of Portage when they noticed something shiny underneath a bridge.

As they got closer, the two men discovered a wrecked pickup truck with what they thought was a dead body inside. They approached the truck, opened the door, and were shocked when the man started speaking to them.

"The moment I touched the shoulder, he swung around – he woke up," Garcia said. "He was alive, and he was very happy to see us."

The two men called 911 and stayed with the driver, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Reum, until the police arrived. Reum told them that he crashed on December 20 and had been trapped in his truck ever since. He survived by drinking rainwater.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said the Reum was driving westbound on Interstate 94 when he lost control, skipped over the guardrail, and went airborne before crashing in a ditch and coming to a stop underneath the bridge.

Fifield said the police did not receive any reports about the crash, and nobody filed a missing person report. He noted that the wreck could not be seen from the roadway.

Due to the location of the crash, it was difficult for rescue workers to reach him with the equipment needed to extricate him from the vehicle.

"They had a very difficult time getting down into the creek area with their equipment basically to cut him out and remove him," Fifeld explained.

Fifield said that eventually, rescue crews were able to cut Reum from his truck and brought him to the hospital, where he was treated for "severe, potentially life-threatening injuries."

"Quite frankly, it's a miracle that he's alive. In this weather, we've been lucky enough here this Christmas season that our temperatures have been, as you all know, above normal. So that was working in this individual's favor. Last year, we had freezing cold," Fifield said.