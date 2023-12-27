Florida Teen Fatally Shoots Sister During Argument Over Christmas Gifts

A Florida teen is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his sister during an argument over Christmas presents. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Daracus Coley was angry that his younger brother, Damarcus, 14, was getting more presents than he was.

The argument started while the two teens were shopping with their sister, 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin, and her two sons, ages six and ten months. Daracus was unhappy that his family was spending more money on gifts for his brother and started yelling at his siblings.

"Darcus was jealous that their mother Joyce was getting 14-year-old Damarcus more gifts than he was receiving," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. "So they had this family spat about who was getting what, and what money was being spent on who, and having this big thing going on."

The siblings left the store but continued to argue as they arrived at their grandmother's house. Abrielle and Damarcus continued to argue outside the house when he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot his sister and her child, who she was holding in a carrier.

The argument escalated, and Damarcus shot his sister in the chest. When Darcus came outside, he pulled out his own gun and shot Damarcus. The two were rushed to the hospital, where Abrielle was pronounced dead. Damarcus is in stable condition.

Officials said that when Damarcus is released from the hospital, he will be charged with first-degree murder. Daracus was also taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. Authorities said the decision on whether to try the teens as adults has not been made.