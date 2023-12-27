Florida Teen Fatally Shoots Sister During Argument Over Christmas Gifts

By Bill Galluccio

December 27, 2023

Damarcus Coley, 14
Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida teen is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his sister during an argument over Christmas presents. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Daracus Coley was angry that his younger brother, Damarcus, 14, was getting more presents than he was.

The argument started while the two teens were shopping with their sister, 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin, and her two sons, ages six and ten months. Daracus was unhappy that his family was spending more money on gifts for his brother and started yelling at his siblings.

"Darcus was jealous that their mother Joyce was getting 14-year-old Damarcus more gifts than he was receiving," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. "So they had this family spat about who was getting what, and what money was being spent on who, and having this big thing going on."

The siblings left the store but continued to argue as they arrived at their grandmother's house. Abrielle and Damarcus continued to argue outside the house when he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot his sister and her child, who she was holding in a carrier.

The argument escalated, and Damarcus shot his sister in the chest. When Darcus came outside, he pulled out his own gun and shot Damarcus. The two were rushed to the hospital, where Abrielle was pronounced dead. Damarcus is in stable condition.

Officials said that when Damarcus is released from the hospital, he will be charged with first-degree murder. Daracus was also taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. Authorities said the decision on whether to try the teens as adults has not been made.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.