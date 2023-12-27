FOX News Radio Anchor And Reporter Matt Napolitano Dead At 33

Longtime FOX Audio Network anchor and reporter Matt Napolitano died at the age of 33 due to an infection, his husband, Ricky Whitcomb, announced on his X account Sunday (December 24).

“With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” Whitcomb wrote. “He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last minute [New York] Jets win today.”

Whitcomb said his husband -- whom he married just seven months prior -- "had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection" in a separate post.