Georgia Restaurant Has The 'Most Memorable Dining Experience' In The State

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the restaurant in each state providing the "most memorable dining experience" and serving "unforgettable eats."

So where can you have the most memorable dining experience in all of Georgia?

The Olde Pink House

This iconic and colorful restaurant in Savannah is worth visiting just to say you've dined there, but a meal at this historic spot in a centuries-old mansion will having you living a life of grandeur while enjoying incredible Southern cuisine.

The Olde Pink House is located at 23 Abercorn Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Savannah, the 'Hostess City of the South,' is rich in historic restaurants and yet this one stands out above the rest. It's housed in a graceful mansion that dates back to 1771, with a head-turning salmon pink façade and striking columns. The grandeur continues inside, with period paintings in heavy frames and glittering chandeliers. Fittingly, the menu heaves with finely executed Southern classics: try fried shrimp with apple fennel slaw, or pecan-crusted chicken with a blackberry bourbon glaze."

