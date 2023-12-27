Home Of MLB All-Star Raided Amid Rumored Relationships With Underage Girls

Authorities in the Dominican Republic reportedly raided two homes linked to Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco amid multiple accusations of inappropriate relationships with underage girls, the New York Post reports.

The Santo Domingo Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents searched Franco's home in Villa Real, as well as one belonging to Franco's mother in Baní, on Tuesday (December 26), according to the Dominican newspaper Listin Diario. Authorities initially confirmed that they were investigating the accusations made against Franco, 22, in late August.

A complaint against Franco was filed by a 17-year-old girl in his native Dominican Republic in July, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on August 14. The report came after a Facebook post re-shared on X claimed Franco "was dating a 14 year old and she is exposing him after he didn't send her the hush money."

Diario Libre specified that the underage girl who filed the complaint was not the girl mentioned in the social media posts. The Rays placed Franco "on administrative leave until further notice" amid the allegations on August 22.

The two sides had previously agreed to his placement on the restricted list on August 14. Franco appeared to deny the allegations in a video shared on Instagram Live shortly after the allegations were reported.