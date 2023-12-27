Illinois Officials Decree 'Paid Leave For Any Reason' As Part Of New Act

Illinois workers will soon be allowed to take paid time off for any reason as part of the Paid Leave For All Workers Act to begin on March 31, 2024. According to WGN9, the welcomed new law "allows workers to earn up to 40 hours of paid leave over a 12-month period." Signed in March 2023, the Paid Leave For All Workers Act is the first of its kind to be mandated in the Midwest, and the third in the U.S. Gov. JB Pritzker shared how proud he is to offer Illinoisans "paid leave for any reason" next year.

“Illinois is the most pro-worker state in the nation, and the Paid Leave for All Workers Act is a prime example of those values translating into action. Starting Jan. 1, I couldn’t be prouder that Illinois is officially becoming the first state in the Midwest to mandate paid leave for any reason. From raising the minimum wage to enshrining the right to collective bargaining in our state constitution, my administration will continue to support and protect Illinois’ workforce at every turn.”

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton mentioned that she wants Illinois residents to feel secure and supported under the act, as she understands that life happens sometimes.

“The Paid Leave for All Workers Act furthers our administration’s commitment to uplift the working families of Illinois. As a mother and former caregiver to a parent, I understand that life happens in the most unexpected ways. Our residents deserve support and security when those curveballs come, and this Act will continue to make Illinois the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Similarly, Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan hopes that Illinois workers will be able to "answer when the unpredictability of life comes calling" and not feel like they will lose their job if they take PTO for any reason.

Per the act, workers will be "paid their full wages" while on leave. WGN9 noted that tipped workers will be payed minimum wage when they use their PTO. All employers must post a notice encompassing the Paid Leave For All Workers Act online or at their place of business starting in 2024.

For more information about the Paid Leave For All Workers Act visit Illinois.gov.