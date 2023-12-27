Joe Budden Claims Logic Lied About Being Suicidal On Hit Song

"Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number – 1-800-whatever-the-f**k-that-s**t-was. Pandering bulls**t," he continued. "Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful. And since he said that I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of s**t.”



Logic released the song featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid as the lead single of his 2017 album Everybody. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was nominated twice at the 60th Grammy Awards. Budden's reaction to the record comes nearly nine months after the New Jersey native encouraged Logic to join him in retirement. He made the plea after he heard Logic's cover of Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day." During the episode, the "Mood Muzik" rapper said that he had an issue with Logic after he first heard "1-800."



“I had a beef with him since he did that 1-800 mental health number s**t,” Budden explained. “I thought that was disgusting, but I could have been wrong. But ever since then, all of that Martin Luther King, ‘We Have a Dream,’ freedom fighter speech s**t he be trying to do, I don’t buy it. Now, I can be wrong in that. I don’t know where to begin with why I don’t buy it. I think that if you have to do so much pandering to make someone believe it, then I think you’re trying to make yourself believe it."



As of this report, Logic has not responded to Budden's recent comments. If you or anyone you known is struggling with mental health, please call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.