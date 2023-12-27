Joe Budden Claims Logic Lied About Being Suicidal On Hit Song
By Tony M. Centeno
December 27, 2023
Joe Budden still believes that Logic pandering when the Maryland native released his groundbreaking song "1-800-273-8255."
On Tuesday, December 26, The Pivot Podcast released its latest episode featuring the rapper-turned-podcaster. During his appearance, host Ryan Clark asked Budden about his mental health endeavors and brought up his old foe Logic. That's when Budden said he didn't believe a word Logic said on his hit song "1-800-273-8255," which is now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
“Logic is full of s**t. I don’t believe him" Budden replied. "You can’t know and you can’t prove it. But Logic is full of s**t."
"Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number – 1-800-whatever-the-f**k-that-s**t-was. Pandering bulls**t," he continued. "Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful. And since he said that I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of s**t.”
Logic released the song featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid as the lead single of his 2017 album Everybody. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was nominated twice at the 60th Grammy Awards. Budden's reaction to the record comes nearly nine months after the New Jersey native encouraged Logic to join him in retirement. He made the plea after he heard Logic's cover of Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day." During the episode, the "Mood Muzik" rapper said that he had an issue with Logic after he first heard "1-800."
“I had a beef with him since he did that 1-800 mental health number s**t,” Budden explained. “I thought that was disgusting, but I could have been wrong. But ever since then, all of that Martin Luther King, ‘We Have a Dream,’ freedom fighter speech s**t he be trying to do, I don’t buy it. Now, I can be wrong in that. I don’t know where to begin with why I don’t buy it. I think that if you have to do so much pandering to make someone believe it, then I think you’re trying to make yourself believe it."
As of this report, Logic has not responded to Budden's recent comments. If you or anyone you known is struggling with mental health, please call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.