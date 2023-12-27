Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body In Christmas Post
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian says her outfit options were limited for her family's annual holiday party after giving birth to her son Rocky Thirteen. The Kardashians star shared photos of her outfit— a black body suit and a dramatic black fur coat— before giving some details about her post-pregnancy body.
"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she captioned the 2 photos and one video. Her sisters took to the comments section to hype her up. "When you're a baddie no matter what," Khloe Kardashian commented and Kim Kardashian also gave the post a like.
Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker announced the arrival of their first child together on November 4th. Shortly before the holidays, the couple shared the first photos of their newborn baby on Instagram. Deliberately covering his face, Kourtney and Travis cradle their baby in the photos and in one, Travis sweetly kisses him.
The safe arrival of their first child came as a big relief for the couple and fans as they had a major scare in September when Kourtney underwent emergency surgery to save the baby's life.
Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The sign made it onto the jumbotron for everyone to see and the band even stopped the show so Travis could leave his drumkit and walk down to give his wife and the mother of his newest baby a kiss.