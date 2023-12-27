Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body In Christmas Post

Kourtney Kardashian says her outfit options were limited for her family's annual holiday party after giving birth to her son Rocky Thirteen. The Kardashians star shared photos of her outfit— a black body suit and a dramatic black fur coat— before giving some details about her post-pregnancy body.

"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she captioned the 2 photos and one video. Her sisters took to the comments section to hype her up. "When you're a baddie no matter what," Khloe Kardashian commented and Kim Kardashian also gave the post a like.