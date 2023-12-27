Lucky Lottery Player In Georgia Wins $2 Million In Christmas Day Drawing

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Georgia, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Monday's (December 25) Powerball drawing to win a $2 million prize.

A lucky Powerball ticket sold in Hephzibah won $2 million during Monday night's drawing after matching five of the numbers called, per WSB-TV. According to the Powerball website, the ticket is one of two winning tickets around the country to score the $2 million prize, with the other being sold in Colorado.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 5 - 12 - 20 - 24 - 29

Powerball: 4

Power Play: 2x

No one score the jackpot during Monday's drawing so it has increased to an estimated $685 million ahead of Wednesday's (December 27) drawing.