Massachusetts Spot Crowned 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In The Entire State

It's never a bad idea to save up some money for the new year. Spending certainly can creep up on you, so why not save a few bucks by indulging in a delicious, affordable meal from the best cheap restaurant in your state? Just because the food is cost-effective, does not mean that it looses quality. So, if you're in search of a quick, cheap meal, look no further than this one-of-a-kind state staple.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts is El Sarape located in Boston. You can get a meal for under $15 at this delicious spot!

"El Sarape has earned recognition from The Daily Meal and Travel + Leisure as one of the country's best, most authentic Mexican restaurants and a great spot for cheap eats. The latter publication recommends staples including carnitas and enchiladas verde. Its lunch menu features numerous options under $9."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cheap restaurant in each state:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

For additional information visit cheapism.com.