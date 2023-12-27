Metro Boomin Says He Wants To Create Joint Album With Zaytoven
By Tony M. Centeno
December 27, 2023
Metro Boomin says he's got enough music with ZAYTOVEN to make a joint album.
On Tuesday night, December 26, the critically-acclaimed artist revealed the amount of collaborations he has with the famed Atlanta producer in a a pair of posts on X/Twitter. In his first post, Metro said that he and Zay have 100 [three fire emojis] beats. He originally wanted suggestions for one artist to give the beats to but then decided to make a joint album with various artists.
"I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!" Metro wrote.
Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 🔥🔥🔥 beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces! pic.twitter.com/H96oCZQRNJ— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 26, 2023
The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas? 🤔— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 26, 2023
The Heroes & Villains hitmaker followed up by reflecting on how "unique" their creations are and asked fans to come up with a name for them as a production duo. Some fans suggested "ZayBoomin" or "Zaytro." As far as the various artists goes, Metro is keeping those to himself at the moment. He's got a couple of other projects to wrap up before he focuses his energy on recruiting other artists for this joint album.
Within the past year, Metro Boomin has spoken about at least two other anticipated joint albums. One is with Future, which he teased almost immediately after his Heroes & Villains album dropped last year. Both Pluto and Metro recently confirmed that the album is on the way but neither have provided a release date. Meanwhile, the other one is his joint effort with JID. That album isn't done yet but Metro told a fan that they're still working on it.
"Not almost done but we working," Metro replied. "Bro just sent me a new 1 I played back to back like 7 times in the car earlier."
Not almost done but we working. Bro just sent me a new 1 I played back to back like 7 times in the car earlier— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 27, 2023
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ygH3BX6ept pic.twitter.com/MGmi1aceXi