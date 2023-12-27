Metro Boomin Says He Wants To Create Joint Album With Zaytoven

The Heroes & Villains hitmaker followed up by reflecting on how "unique" their creations are and asked fans to come up with a name for them as a production duo. Some fans suggested "ZayBoomin" or "Zaytro." As far as the various artists goes, Metro is keeping those to himself at the moment. He's got a couple of other projects to wrap up before he focuses his energy on recruiting other artists for this joint album.



Within the past year, Metro Boomin has spoken about at least two other anticipated joint albums. One is with Future, which he teased almost immediately after his Heroes & Villains album dropped last year. Both Pluto and Metro recently confirmed that the album is on the way but neither have provided a release date. Meanwhile, the other one is his joint effort with JID. That album isn't done yet but Metro told a fan that they're still working on it.



"Not almost done but we working," Metro replied. "Bro just sent me a new 1 I played back to back like 7 times in the car earlier."