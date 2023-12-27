Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Effort To Remove Trump From 2024 Ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected efforts by a group of voters to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot using the 14th Amendment.

In an unsigned order, the court upheld previous rulings from lower courts that said state officials did not have the power to disqualify Trump from running for president in the Republican primary.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of votes by the group Free Speech For People. They argued that Trump should not be allowed to run for violating a clause in the 14th Amendment that bars government officers who swore an oath to uphold the Consitution from holding office if they "engaged in insurrection" against the United States. The group alleges that Trump's actions after losing the 2020 presidential election caused a group of rioters to storm the Capitol Building while Congress was certifying the results on January 6, 2021.

Michigan's Supreme Court did not weigh in on whether Trump committed insurrection and dismissed the case on procedural grounds.

The ruling comes after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump can be disqualified based on the 14th Amendment and ordered state officials to take him off the ballot. Trump is planning to appeal their decision.