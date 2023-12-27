One California City Named Among Top 5 'Best Places To Celebrate New Year's'

New Year's Eve is just around the corner and what better way to ring in a new year than in one of the most fun places to celebrate the holiday in the entire country? One California city was named among the best places to spend New Year's Eve this year, and the ranking may or may not surprise you.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the second best place to spend New Year's Eve in America is in San Diego! San Diego ranked high on the list due to its abundant entertainment, safety, and cost-effective activities. Other cities in the top five include Orlando, Florida, New York City, New York, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cities to spend New Year's in 2023:

"In order to determine the best spots for celebrating New Year's Eve, Wallethub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities cross three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility. Finally, we determined each cities weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area."

For more information visit wallethub.com.