Pennsylvania Spot Crowned 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In The Entire State

It's never a bad idea to save up some money for the new year. Spending certainly can creep up on you, so why not save a few bucks by indulging in a delicious, affordable meal from the best cheap restaurant in your state? Just because the food is cost-effective, does not mean that it looses quality. So, if you're in search of a quick, cheap meal, look no further than this one-of-a-kind state staple.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in Pennsylvania is Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop located in Philadelphia. You can get a meal for under $15 at this delicious spot!

"Naming the best Philly cheesesteak may well be an impossible task, but Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop has been tagged on a Zagat list of 14 essential Philly cheesesteaks. There are two Joe's locations and both have cheesesteaks under $12."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cheap restaurant in each state:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

For additional information visit cheapism.com.