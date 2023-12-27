"I love muthaf**kin' Mariah just like everybody else loves her," he continued. "But there ain’t no g*ddamn way you want me to believe this is the only muthaf**kin' Christmas song Mariah Carey got. Play this muthaf**kin' song 97 muthaf**kin' times. No muthaf**kin way Mariah want nobody that muthaf**kin bad."



Plies can hate all he wants, but the song's success can't be denied. Mariah Carey has already shattered expectations by holding on to her record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to the song, but she recently extended her reign after she hit a record 93 weeks at the top. Carey also performed the song several times during the past month while on her "Merry Christmas One And All Tour." The revered singer hit up 13 cities around the country and performed her greatest holidays hits.



So far, Mariah Carey has not responded to Plies.