Popular Michigan Spot Crowned 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 27, 2023

Burger greasy stacked street food, fried french fries closeup, melted cheese and bun on blue tray display in restaurant closeup, breaded fish sticks, bacon
Photo: iStockphoto

It's never a bad idea to save up some money for the new year. Spending certainly can creep up on you, so why not save a few bucks by indulging in a delicious, affordable meal from the best cheap restaurant in your state? Just because the food is cost-effective, does not mean that it looses quality. So, if you're in search of a quick, cheap meal, look no further than this one-of-a-kind state staple.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in Michigan is Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger located in Ann Arbor. You can get a meal for under $15 at this delicious spot!

"College towns usually have plenty of places to grab cheap eats, but Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger stands out from the crowd as the oldest hamburger stand in Ann Arbor. Thrillist and GQ have praised its burgers, which come in thousands of combinations, some for less than $5."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cheap restaurant in each state:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

For additional information visit cheapism.com.

