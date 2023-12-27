Popular Minnesota Spot Crowned 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In The Entire State

It's never a bad idea to save up some money for the new year. Spending certainly can creep up on you, so why not save a few bucks by indulging in a delicious, affordable meal from the best cheap restaurant in your state? Just because the food is cost-effective, does not mean that it looses quality. So, if you're in search of a quick, cheap meal, look no further than this one-of-a-kind state staple.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in Minnesota is Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis. You can get a meal for under $15 at this delicious spot!

"The Jucy Lucy burger at Matt's Bar is a cheeseburger with an additional layer of cheese inside the patty. The restaurant claims to have invented this delicious fat bomb, and at $10 a hungry customer can't really go wrong (at least in the short run). Food historians should note that Matt's crosstown rival, the 5-8 Club, also claims to have created this culinary masterpiece. Its version, the Juicy Lucy, is distinguished by correct spelling."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cheap restaurant in each state:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

For additional information visit cheapism.com.