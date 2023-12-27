Russell Wilson Benched For Remainder Of 2023 Season: Report

The Denver Broncos are reportedly benching quarterback Russell Wilson in an effort to preserve financial flexibility heading into the offseason, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (December 27).

Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham will reportedly start at quarterback in the Broncos' final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (December 31) and Las Vegas Raiders on January 7.

"Sources: The #Broncos are, in fact, benching Russell Wilson for the final two games, preserving their financial flexibility for the offseason. Jarrett Stidham starts," Rapoport wrote.

Wilson is owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to Rapoport.