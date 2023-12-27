Russell Wilson Benched For Remainder Of 2023 Season: Report
By Jason Hall
December 27, 2023
The Denver Broncos are reportedly benching quarterback Russell Wilson in an effort to preserve financial flexibility heading into the offseason, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (December 27).
Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham will reportedly start at quarterback in the Broncos' final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (December 31) and Las Vegas Raiders on January 7.
"Sources: The #Broncos are, in fact, benching Russell Wilson for the final two games, preserving their financial flexibility for the offseason. Jarrett Stidham starts," Rapoport wrote.
Wilson is owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to Rapoport.
The Broncos aren't officially eliminated from playoff contention, but are a long shot at 7-8 and No. 12 in the AFC standings following Sunday's (December 24) upset loss to the New England Patriots. Denver won six of its previous seven games prior to consecutive losses to the Detroit Lions in Week 15 and Patriots in Week 16.
Wilson, who was acquired by Denver in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2022 NFL season, has an 11-19 record in two seasons with the franchise. The former Super Bowl champion has thrown for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts in 2023.
Stidham previously started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders -- both losses -- in 2022 and has thrown for 926 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions on 77 of 131 passing in four NFL seasons.