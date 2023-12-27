Small Town Kentucky Attraction Included In 2023’s Top Google Searches List

Google has unveiled its compilation of top search trends for 2023, spanning various categories such as news, actors, athletes, books, TV shows, songs, recipes and individuals.

Among the notable entries, a significant draw in a quaint Kentucky town captured the curiosity of internet users and secured a prominent position on the list of most Googled places in the United States this year.

Earning the impressive rank of No. 4 in the "Google Maps: Top Museums" category, the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, stood just below renowned museums in New York and Washington D.C.

The Ark Encounter, a life-size representation of Noah's Ark, spans an awe-inspiring 510 feet in length, 85 feet in width, and 51 feet in height. Beyond its sheer scale, the attraction offers immersive walkthrough exhibits, a zoo, and various rides, creating an engaging experience for visitors.

Established in 2016, the theme park narrates the Genesis flood narrative from the Bible, adding a unique and educational dimension to its appeal. Beyond its primary theme, the Ark Encounter also embraces the festive spirit during Christmastime, featuring an expansive and free light display for visitors to enjoy.

This recognition in Google's annual search trends underscores the widespread interest and curiosity surrounding the Ark Encounter, placing it among the top-tier destinations explored by online users in the United States throughout the year. As a reminder of its popularity, the attraction's standing in the "Top Museums" category reinforces its significance alongside more established cultural institutions in major cities across the country.