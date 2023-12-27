This weekend, attention and bidding surround an unusual yet highly valuable item — a 1927 Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog — taking the spotlight at EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s annual New Year online auction in the West Valley.

Discovered nearly forty years ago by a resident of Phoenix at a Michigan flea market, this rare stuffed animal embodies the iconic Bonzo, a cartoon character brought to life by British artist George Studdy in the early 1920s.

With only 115 in existence, the Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog carries a storied history spanning decades, making it a sought-after collectible.

The upcoming auction is poised to attract avid collectors eager to claim this unique piece, celebrated for its quirky charm.

Senior appraiser Neil Redmond underscores its scarcity, emphasizing that such opportunities arise infrequently.

The rarity of this item, coupled with its historical significance, contributes to a substantial price tag, with previous sales ranging between $25,000 and $45,000.

Potential bidders are invited to inspect this distinctive dog and explore other collectibles at EJ’s Glendale auction house from Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Saturday, Dec. 30, before 10 a.m.

The auction venue, located at 5880 W. Bell Road, promises a diverse array of offerings, including 5-foot porcelain temple vases, a life-size Native American warrior on horseback bronze, an Andy Warhol signed limited edition serigraph, a gold Rolex watch and a life-size World War I German Fokker replica airplane.

For additional information, interested parties can visit www.ejsauction.com or call 623-878-2003. The comprehensive catalog of items available for bidding is accessible on the website.