'The Crown' Star Reveals Why Prince Harry Cut Him Off: 'I Said Too Much'

A star from The Crown is opening up about his friendship with Prince Harry and what likely led to its demise. Actor Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles in the final two seasons of the hit Netflix show based on the royal family, recently shared that he is no longer on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex.

The two had been friends and further bonded on a trek along Iceland's Langjökull Glacier as part of the Walking With the Wounded challenge in 2013, according to E! News. However, their friendship came to an end and West detailed the falling out in a recent interview.

While talking with Times Radio on December 24th, the actor was asked if he reached out to Prince Harry amid the final season of The Crown. "No, we sort of— no," West answered. "I said too much in a press conference and so we didn't speak after that."