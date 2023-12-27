'The Crown' Star Reveals Why Prince Harry Cut Him Off: 'I Said Too Much'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2023
A star from The Crown is opening up about his friendship with Prince Harry and what likely led to its demise. Actor Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles in the final two seasons of the hit Netflix show based on the royal family, recently shared that he is no longer on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex.
The two had been friends and further bonded on a trek along Iceland's Langjökull Glacier as part of the Walking With the Wounded challenge in 2013, according to E! News. However, their friendship came to an end and West detailed the falling out in a recent interview.
While talking with Times Radio on December 24th, the actor was asked if he reached out to Prince Harry amid the final season of The Crown. "No, we sort of— no," West answered. "I said too much in a press conference and so we didn't speak after that."
When asked what he said specifically that made Prince Harry cut him off, West shared, "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much."
According to E! News, the comment West referred to was likely about how the two celebrated after completing their journey to the Arctic. "Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them," Dominic shared in a press conference back in 2014 via ABC News. West continued, "There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of Duncan [Slater]'s favorite prosthetic legs."