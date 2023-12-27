You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in Missouri, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Show-Me State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else.

According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in Missouri is actually one of its most popular spots: St. Louis. While this might not make sense because of its popularity, this "vibrant metropolis" and "Gateway to the West" has reportedly seen thousands of residents leaving to find another town to call home. Here's what the site had to say:

"[This city] has seen a rapid decline in population over the last few years. Saint Louis, Missouri was home to 300,528 people in 2020. By the year 2021 a mere 293,310 people called Saint Louis, Missouri home. That's a whopping 2.4% of its population that left this fine city."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.