You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in South Carolina, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Palmetto State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else.

According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in South Carolina is Sumter, a city that has seen its population increase and decrease throughout the years so much that the site notes the possibility that the title of "fastest-shrinking" city in the state of South Carolina may not last. Here's what the site had to say:

"Sumter, South Carolina has decreased by 0.8% in the last few years. The population was at 43,342 in 2020 before it dwindled down to 42,976 in 2021. This is a pretty significant drop, but the numbers have gone up and down since 1990, so it may not be permanent."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.