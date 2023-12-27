Two California Cities Top List Of 'Highest Utility Bills' In The US

Do you think your utility bills are extra pricey lately? If you live in one of the cities mentioned below, chances are, they might be! Some cities have way higher bills than others depending on weather, location, etc.

According to a list compiled by Doxo, Los Angeles and San Jose have some of the highest utility bills in the U.S. The bills are so high that each make the list of the top 5 most expensive cities for utilities in the United States. The average monthly utility bill for homeowners in Los Angeles is $455 per month ($3,549 per year), and the average utility bill in San Jose is $439 per month ($3,635 per year). Other cities on the list include New York City, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee.

Here's what Doxo detailed about their findings throughout the report:

"The report analyzes the $436 billion spent annually on utility bills in the country. It finds that the average utility bill for U.S. residents is $351 per month. Among the 79% of American households that pay a utility bill, this amounts to expenses of $4,212 per year. When averaging across all households in the nation, this comes to $3,327 per year. The report also breaks out the U.S. household spending market size, and average monthly costs by state and city. A statistical analysis of actual household payments toward utility bills was used to size the market. It draws on anonymized data from doxo’s 8 million customers who have paid bills across more than 97% of U.S. zip codes."

For more information visit doxo.com.