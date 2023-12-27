Zombie Deer Disease Seen In 32 States, Experts Fear It May Spread To Humans

Several scientists are sounding the alarm after cases of an infection known as zombie deer disease have spread to 32 states across the country. The deadly brain parasite, which is formally named chronic wasting disease, causes numerous symptoms, including loss of coordination, weight loss, lethargy, and uncontrolled drooling.

The disease mainly infects deer, elk, and moose.

U.S. officials started voicing concerns over chronic wasting disease after a deer was found with the infection in Yellowstone National Park in November.

Now, the United States Geological Survey is reporting that the brain parasite has been identified in animals across 32 states.

That has left many scientists concerned that the parasite could eventually mutate and spread to humans who eat infected meat. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist who studied mad cow disease, told The Guardian the disease is a "slow-moving disaster."

"We're dealing with a disease that is invariably fatal, incurable, and highly contagious. Baked into the worry is that we don't have an effective, easy way to eradicate it, neither from the animals it infects nor the environment it contaminates," Dr. Cory Anderson, who recently earned his doctorate studying with Osterholm, told The Guardian.