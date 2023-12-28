50 Cent Shares Hilarious Reaction To Son's Request For New Music

"SIRE came back and said I need to make a New song and do it 10 times like Travis," 50 Cent wrote in his caption. "😳I said you need to brush your teeth and get in the bed it’s bedtime. LOL😆"



50 Cent's son has been a fan of Travis Scott for some time. In fact, the G-Unit founder told Mary J. Blige earlier this year that Sire didn't even know he was famous until he recently saw him perform on tour and found out that he personally knew Scott.



For what it's worth, 50 Cent did deliver some new music in 2023. He collaborated with Nas for "Office Hours" off Magic 2 and recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the "Beep Beep" (Remix) from her Pink Friday 2 album. Still, Sire wants the artist-turned-film mogul to drop a solo record just like most of his fans do.



Check out footage from 50 Cent and Sire's outing at the "Circus Maximus Tour" below.

