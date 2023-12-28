50 Cent Shares Hilarious Reaction To Son's Request For New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
50 Cent had a hilarious response to his son's request for new music.
On Wednesday, December 27, the Queens, N.Y. native took to Instagram to share TMZ's coverage of their experience at Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" tour stop in New Jersey earlier this week. The outlet uploaded footage of Sire rocking out to "Sicko Mode" during the show and even boasted Sire's flick with Scott backstage. In his post, Fif said that his young son asked him to make a new song that he can perform multiple times like Scott did for his fan favorite "FE!N."
"SIRE came back and said I need to make a New song and do it 10 times like Travis," 50 Cent wrote in his caption. "😳I said you need to brush your teeth and get in the bed it’s bedtime. LOL😆"
50 Cent's son has been a fan of Travis Scott for some time. In fact, the G-Unit founder told Mary J. Blige earlier this year that Sire didn't even know he was famous until he recently saw him perform on tour and found out that he personally knew Scott.
For what it's worth, 50 Cent did deliver some new music in 2023. He collaborated with Nas for "Office Hours" off Magic 2 and recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the "Beep Beep" (Remix) from her Pink Friday 2 album. Still, Sire wants the artist-turned-film mogul to drop a solo record just like most of his fans do.
Check out footage from 50 Cent and Sire's outing at the "Circus Maximus Tour" below.
