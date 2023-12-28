6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Russia on Thursday (December 28), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Kuril'sk and centered at a depth of 23.8 kilometers (14.8 miles). A 4.7-magnitude earthquake reported to have struck Russia nearly 30 minutes later was believed to be an aftershock.

Three people claimed to have felt the earthquake at the time of the USGS' preliminary report on Thursday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said there was no expected threat of a tsunami in relation to the earthquake via the United Kingdom outlet Express.

The Crisis24 Risk Management Platform said it suspected "moderate shaking" was present "throughout parts of the southern Kuril Islands and far northeastern parts of Sapporo, Japan," via Express.