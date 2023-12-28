Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher On 7th Anniversary Of Her Death

The American Horror Story star continued, "This year when I woke up I felt grateful - or ✨griefull✨if you will. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last. Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day. The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true - she is with me every day - she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy."

Fisher passed away on December 27th, 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a plane. Just one day later, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away as well.

Lourd concluded her moving tribute to her late mother by continuing to talk about her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. "As I tell my son, she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle," she wrote. "Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings. ❤️"