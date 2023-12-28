Colorado Destination Ranked Among The Top Cities To Celebrate New Year's

We're days away from 2024, and thousands of venues across the nation are planning their end-of-the-year festivities. While millions of Americans are getting ready to welcome the new year, some cities are better equipped for these monumental parties, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Analysts ranked the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on dozens of factors and "key indicators" to see which one can support amazing New Year's celebrations. Researchers said, "Our data set ranges from the legality of fireworks and the nightlife options per capita to food affordability and forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

Colorado's capital landed in the Top 10! Denver ranked at No. 9 thanks to the plethora of engaging activities. The Mile High City got the highest marks in “Entertainment & Food,” which includes restaurants, luxury shops, gourmet food stores, music venues, nightlife options, and much more.

The financial website revealed Orlando is the top destination to celebrate New Year's, dethroning New York City! The Big Apple wasn't even the runner-up in this year's rankings, losing the No. 2 spot to San Diego.

Here are the Top 10 best cities to spend New Year's:

Orlando, Florida San Diego, California New York, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Washington D.C.

Check out the full rankings on wallethub.com.