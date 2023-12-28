Colorado Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak In The State

Dining at a steakhouse is typically a divine experience full of wine selections, scrumptious sides, and of course the almighty cut of beef. It can also get pretty pricey, as well. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants where diners can enjoy a hearty steak dinner at a great price. Sometimes these establishments may feature nice extras or specials to spice up your meal.

If you're on the hunt for affordable steak, Cheapism has you covered. The aptly-named website revealed every state's best place to grab some cheap steak.

Quincy's Steak & Spirits was declared the top pick for Colorado! Writers detailed what makes this restaurant's steak relatively affordable and delicious:

"There are multiple ways to score high-end beef for cheap at Quincy's. Sunday through Thursday are filet mignon nights. There are four cuts of filet mignon on the menu starting $15 and the most expensive of which is $24 for 15 ounces. Friday and Saturday, prime rib dinners start at $18, with the chance to upgrade to a larger portion for a few bucks more."