Doctors Warn Asthma Patients About An Inhaler Switch Coming On January 1st

One of the most popular asthma inhalers on the market will no longer be available starting on January 1, 2024. Drug company GSK said it is discontinuing its Flovent inhaler and replacing it with a generic version.

While the generic version will work exactly the same as the branded inhaler, doctors are warning patients the switchover may not go smoothly if they are not prepared.

"This medication has been the most commonly used inhaled medication for the past 25 or 30 years," Dr. Robyn Cohen, director of the Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy Clinic at Boston Medical Center, told CNN. "It's the one that, overwhelmingly, pediatricians reach for when they decide that their patient needs a daily preventive medication."

"The fact that it's being discontinued is going to be a huge shock to the system for patients, for families, and for doctors," she added.

A spokesperson for GSK told CNN the company is making the switch "as part of our commitment to be ambitious for patients" and said that the change "will provide patients in the US with potentially lower cost alternatives of these medically important products."

The company said that the price of the generic inhaler before insurance and rebates is 50% cheaper.

Doctors are urging patients who use Flovent inhalers to reach out and update their prescriptions so they can get a new one without issue. They should also check with their insurance company to make sure the generic version is covered by their plan.

Cohen said she is concerned because some patients could find out they can't get a new inhaler at a time when they need it most.

"Flu, Covid, RSV — all these circulating viruses that are going around right now — are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, triggers for asthma attacks in kids," Cohen said. "This is what leads to kids being in the emergency room."