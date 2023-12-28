New York City is no longer the best place to ring in the new year. According to a new study from WalletHub, an iconic destination in Florida has dethroned the Big Apple when it comes to New Year's festivities.

Analysts ranked the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on dozens of factors and "key indicators" to see which one can support amazing New Year's celebrations. Researchers said, "Our data set ranges from the legality of fireworks and the nightlife options per capita to food affordability and forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

The financial website revealed Orlando is the top destination to celebrate New Year's! The home of Disney World, Universal Studios, and other iconic tourist attractions earned the crown thanks to the plethora of engaging activities.

Orlando got the highest marks in “Entertainment & Food,” which includes restaurants, luxury shops, gourmet food stores, music venues, nightlife options, and much more.

New York City wasn't even the runner-up in this year's rankings. San Diego claimed the No. 2 spot, causing the Northeastern hub to drop down to the No. 3 slot.

"Times Square might be the most famous destination in the U.S. for ringing in the new year, but it's also extremely expensive," the website explained. "Local businesses in NYC – and many other famous locales across the U.S. – are notorious for hiking up their prices when big crowds are in town for a major event."

Here are the Top 10 best cities to spend New Year's:

Orlando, Florida San Diego, California New York, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Washington D.C.

Check out the full rankings on wallethub.com.