Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Illinois serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Illinois is served at Tango Sur in Chicago. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Chicago certainly has its share of high-dollar steakhouses like Morton's and McCormick & Schmick's, but Tango Sur is one good place to go for a reasonably priced hunk of meat, especially if you like your meal with a taste of Argentinian flair. Here, a 12-ounce sirloin with salad and potatoes is $32, and a 16-ounce T-bone with mushroom and onion sauce is $38, which isn't bad as big-city prices go."

