Key Glock Pays Homage To Late Inventor Of Popular Handgun Gaston Glock

Key Glock began his career in 2016 but ascended to stardom with his mixtape Glock Season. Glizock previously explained that the streets of Memphis inspired his stage name during an interview in 2017. The cousin of the late Young Dolph dropped other projects over the years like Glock Bond, Glockoma and Son of a Gun through Flippa's label Paper Route Empire. Earlier this year, he released his latest album Glockoma 2 with no features and production by Hitkidd, Teddy Walton, Tay Keith and more.



Following the release of his Glockoma 2 album, Key Glock hit the road for his "Glockoma Tour" and brought TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle and BigXthaPlug with him. The tour began in March and wrapped up in his home state at the end of April.