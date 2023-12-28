Key Glock Pays Homage To Late Inventor Of Popular Handgun Gaston Glock
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
Key Glock has paid tribute to the late founder of the company that invented the Glock handgun, Gaston Glock.
On Wednesday, December 27, Austrian news agency APA confirmed that the founder of the original Glock 17 pistol passed away at the age of 94. The Glock company's website announced his passing but did not reveal a cause of death or any other details about his death. Glock invented the pistol in the 1980s, and it soon became a popular weapon among Hollywood elites as well as rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan and Twista. Key Glock felt compelled to honor the late inventor with his own tribute.
RIP UNK https://t.co/USvQM7JSlT— GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) December 27, 2023
"RIP UNK," he wrote on X/Twitter.
Key Glock began his career in 2016 but ascended to stardom with his mixtape Glock Season. Glizock previously explained that the streets of Memphis inspired his stage name during an interview in 2017. The cousin of the late Young Dolph dropped other projects over the years like Glock Bond, Glockoma and Son of a Gun through Flippa's label Paper Route Empire. Earlier this year, he released his latest album Glockoma 2 with no features and production by Hitkidd, Teddy Walton, Tay Keith and more.
Following the release of his Glockoma 2 album, Key Glock hit the road for his "Glockoma Tour" and brought TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle and BigXthaPlug with him. The tour began in March and wrapped up in his home state at the end of April.