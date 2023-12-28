Kodak Black Calls For The Release Of Israeli Hostages
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
Kodak Black recently shared his thoughts about Israel before he was incarcerated.
On Thursday, December 28, TMZ published footage of the Florida rapper showing off his latest piece of jewelry before he was arrested and sent to a federal prison in Miami. In the video, Yak flashes off a customized ring that has a Star of David on it. The outlet says that the ring has 7.8 carats of VVS1 clarity diamonds and 14-karat white gold. The "Lemme See" rapper purchased the $20,000 ring from NYC Luxury, and said arrived at the "perfect time." That's when he expressed his sentiments about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
“It’s just like perfect timing," he began. "Perfect timing ’cause, unfortunately, we’re dealing with this tragedy over there in Israel. My heart to go out to them. My heart goes out to all the Haitians too. Israel’s a chosen land just like Haiti. So if my word means anything, I want all the hostages free. Free all the hostages.”
Kodak went on to explain his special connection to the ring by referencing his 2020 album Bill Israel. He also shared that his father is named "David" and believes he's the real "Star of David."
The video was reportedly shot in between his alleged drug bust at the top of the month and his recent arrest. It also comes as more artists are speaking out about the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. So far, Drake, Killer Mike, KAYTRANADA, Jennifer Lopez and more previously called for a ceasefire in the war-torn countries.