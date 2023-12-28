Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Romance Flourishes Over The Holidays

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship is stronger than ever after spending time together over the holiday season. This week, an insider shared some heartwarming details about the couple's romance.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider told Us Weekly. They added that they've also been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.” The insider continued, “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," and noted that Chalamet is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection."

While the couple has not publicly discussed their relationship, they haven't completely shied away from the spotlight. Just last month, Kylie was spotted supporting Chalamet at the London premiere of his latest movie Wonka.

In September, Jenner went viral thanks to a photo of her not-so-casually holding her phone with the screen pointing outwards to show off her lock screen: a selfie of her and Chalamet cuddling. The lock screen reveal came a week after Jenner and Chalamet attended the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships and were photographed kissing and smiling at each other.This marked their second major outing following their first public appearance at Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis Scott, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays last year.