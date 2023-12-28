Lil Baby Brings Out Quavo, J. Cole & More During Sold-Out Birthday Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
Lil Baby brought a group of his famous friends out to perform with him in honor of his birthday.
On Wednesday night, December 27, the Georgia native hosted his sold-out "Lil Baby & Friends" concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. During the show, fans saw Baby reunite with Quavo and pay homage to the late TakeOff . Quavo performed their Only Built For Infinity Links hit "Hotel Lobby" as well as his stand-out collaboration with Future "Turn Yo Clic Up." J. Cole also pulled up to the show and performed his hits "Middle Child" and "No Role Modelz."
Lil Baby brought out J Cole & Quavo to his birthday concert in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/O3mCsa5usz— Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) December 28, 2023
Those weren't the only guests who made headlines for their surprise sets. Yung Miami also popped up at the concert to perform her verse off Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It" (Remix). She had everyone going crazy after fans thought she tried to shoot her shot at Baby while on stage.
“If I throw it back can you catch it?” Caresha asked Baby.
Yung Miami asked lil baby can she throw it back— Lil Baby Szn (@LilBabySZN) December 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WtJJapMWXb
Baby also invited other major acts like 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Gloss Up, 21 Savage, Veeze, Saucy Santana, Hunxho, Fridayy, YTB Fatt, Rob49, 42 Dugg, Jacquees and more to join him during the concert. His all-star show went down just months after Baby wrapped up his "It's Only Us Tour" following the release of his previous LP It's Only Me.
Check out more moments from Lil Baby's birthday concert below.
Lil Durk & Lil Baby performing ‘Every Chance I Get’ together at Lil Baby’s Concert in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/rWGGy1H9kY— Lil Durk Crave (@LilDurkCrave) December 28, 2023
I HAD A TIME FRFR‼️ ft: my boyfriends~ hunxho n lil baby pic.twitter.com/2P6099tVQB— oso (@kyriaasexual) December 28, 2023