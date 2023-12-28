Lil Baby Brings Out Quavo, J. Cole & More During Sold-Out Birthday Concert

By Tony M. Centeno

December 28, 2023

Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby brought a group of his famous friends out to perform with him in honor of his birthday.

On Wednesday night, December 27, the Georgia native hosted his sold-out "Lil Baby & Friends" concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. During the show, fans saw Baby reunite with Quavo and pay homage to the late TakeOff . Quavo performed their Only Built For Infinity Links hit "Hotel Lobby" as well as his stand-out collaboration with Future "Turn Yo Clic Up." J. Cole also pulled up to the show and performed his hits "Middle Child" and "No Role Modelz."

Those weren't the only guests who made headlines for their surprise sets. Yung Miami also popped up at the concert to perform her verse off Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It" (Remix). She had everyone going crazy after fans thought she tried to shoot her shot at Baby while on stage.

“If I throw it back can you catch it?” Caresha asked Baby.

Baby also invited other major acts like 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Gloss Up, 21 Savage, Veeze, Saucy Santana, Hunxho, Fridayy, YTB Fatt, Rob49, 42 Dugg, Jacquees and more to join him during the concert. His all-star show went down just months after Baby wrapped up his "It's Only Us Tour" following the release of his previous LP It's Only Me.

Check out more moments from Lil Baby's birthday concert below.

