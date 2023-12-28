Lil Baby Brings Out Quavo, J. Cole & More During Sold-Out Birthday Concert

Lil Baby brought a group of his famous friends out to perform with him in honor of his birthday.



On Wednesday night, December 27, the Georgia native hosted his sold-out "Lil Baby & Friends" concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. During the show, fans saw Baby reunite with Quavo and pay homage to the late TakeOff . Quavo performed their Only Built For Infinity Links hit "Hotel Lobby" as well as his stand-out collaboration with Future "Turn Yo Clic Up." J. Cole also pulled up to the show and performed his hits "Middle Child" and "No Role Modelz."