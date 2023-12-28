Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Massachusetts serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Massachusetts is served at Comeketo Brazilian Steakhouse in Leominster. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Head straight to the Uruguayan steak offerings at Comeketo Brazilian Steakhouse, which has been sizzling steaks since 2009. Monday through Friday, there's a steak-filled lunchtime AYCE "rodizio" option starting at $29, and there are lots of South American regional appetizers to add on."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best cheap steak across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.