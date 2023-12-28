'Massive' Waves To Pound California Beaches In Coming Days

Los Angeles and Ventura counties are in for a dangerous swell along the Southern California coastline today and into Saturday evening. According to KTLA, Ventura County, "Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes beaches in Los Angeles County" are under a high surf warning and a coastal flood warning that will remain in effect through 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The swell is predicted to reach its peak on Thursday (December 28). Waves along Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes beaches are set to reach heights of seven to 20 feet tall! A high surf and a coastal flood advisory will remain in effect through Monday in Orange County. Despite dangerous warnings, Manhattan Beach resident Ruby Thompson told KTLA that she is excited for the swell, but plans to stay out of the water.

“We’re all excited. If you go under the waves at 15 to 18 feet you’re going to be ragdolled."

The National Weather Service explained that while road damage due to flooding will not be a major risk factor, residents should avoid swimming in and walking along the beaches mentioned above.

"Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

Locals and visitors alike should heed the warnings put in place by The National Weather Service through Monday.