Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Michigan serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Michigan is served at The Stable Inn in Grand Haven. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Since 1985, the family-owned Stable Inn has won fans with steak and perch and steak and chicken dinners under $16 on Tuesday, and a Friday and Saturday night steak-and-lobster combo for $29. There's also a 12-ounce rib-eye for $23, and the homemade bread and rolls are a hit with repeat customers at this Grand Haven institution."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best cheap steak across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.