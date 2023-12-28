Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Minnesota serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Minnesota is served at Mancini's Char House in St. Paul. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Mancini's Char House turns out prime beef the Italian way, with dry-aged beef grilled on huge open-hearth charcoal pits. This decades-old, family-run business still boasts a cool retro bar and New York strips that earn rave reviews, along with loads of surf-and-turf options, live music, and garlic bread to die for. There's a petit sirloin for $26, a petit filet mignon for $31, and a sirloin also for $31. Save room for Flute Limoncello dessert or a cannoli."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best cheap steak across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.