Minnesota Vikings Make Another QB Change
By Jason Hall
December 28, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings will start rookie Jaren Hall at quarterback for Sunday's (December 31) game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed to reporters on Thursday (December 28).
Hall, 25, initially took over at quarterback following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8, but suffered a concussion on the first drive of his first start the following week. The former BYU standout threw for 101 yards on 8 of 10 passing in two appearances, which included 78 yards on 5 of 6 passing on the opening drive of the Vikings' Week 9 win against the Atlanta Falcons prior to his injury.
Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that Jaren Hall will start for the #Vikings Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/YQ2zrpMxkx— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 28, 2023
Hall was replaced by Joshua Dobbs, who took over just five days after being acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Dobbs went 2-2 as a starter, throwing for 895 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 95 of 151 passing, as well as 163 yards and three touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts.
Veteran backup Nick Mullens took over at quarterback during Minnesota's 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders and went 0-2 as a starter in the team's last two games, which included throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 22 of 36 passing in a loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday (December 24).
The Vikings are currently eighth in the NFC standings, one spot shy of the final Wild Card spot, with two games remaining against the NFC North Division rival Packers and Lions to conclude the regular season.