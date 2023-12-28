Minnesota Vikings Make Another QB Change

Hall was replaced by Joshua Dobbs, who took over just five days after being acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Dobbs went 2-2 as a starter, throwing for 895 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 95 of 151 passing, as well as 163 yards and three touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts.

Veteran backup Nick Mullens took over at quarterback during Minnesota's 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders and went 0-2 as a starter in the team's last two games, which included throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 22 of 36 passing in a loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday (December 24).

The Vikings are currently eighth in the NFC standings, one spot shy of the final Wild Card spot, with two games remaining against the NFC North Division rival Packers and Lions to conclude the regular season.