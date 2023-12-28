Most Popular 2024 New Year’s Resolutions In Kentucky

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 28, 2023

2024 celebrations
Photo: Getty Images

With the arrival of the New Year, the tradition of self-reflection and goal-setting takes center stage, as indicated by BetKentucky.com's survey revealing that 94% of Americans are gearing up for resolutions in 2024.

Nationally, the common themes include budgeting and a commitment to healthier eating habits.

Examining Kentucky's resolutions sheds light on distinct priorities. The top aspirations in the Bluegrass State encompass saving money and refining budgeting skills (48%), adopting healthier dietary habits (43%), prioritizing mental well-being and stress reduction (41%), fostering family and friend relationships (37%) and pursuing career growth or a new job (35%).

Kentuckians stand out with a notable focus on reducing alcohol consumption, with 24% making this resolution compared to the national figure of 9%. The emphasis on family ties is further underscored by 37% prioritizing relationship improvement, exceeding the 25% national average.

A significant 35% of Kentuckians are aiming for career advancement or a new job, surpassing the national average of 18%.

However, the survey's findings reveal a challenging reality — 73% of Kentucky residents abandon their New Year's resolutions within the first month, with 21% giving up in the initial week of January.

While the statistics reflect the common struggle with resolution adherence, the overarching message emphasizes the journey toward personal growth. Even if resolutions falter, the commitment to becoming a slightly better version of oneself remains the prevailing sentiment as the new year unfolds.

