Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Nebraska serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Nebraska is served at Farmer Brown's Steak House in Waterloo. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Farmer Brown's Steak House has been family owned and operated since 1964; its bestseller is the large (8-ounce) filet ($35). Also on the menu is a 10-ounce club steak cut of prime sirloin for $22. All steaks come with three sides and freshly baked bread. Start with some of its popular "dinosaur eggs" (cream-cheese jalapeños) or battered green beans with ranch dressing. The Travel Channel selected Farmer Brown's as one of America's "Steak Paradise" spots."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best cheap steak across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.