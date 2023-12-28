New Mexico clinches the second spot for prime winter hiking destinations, closely trailing Arizona, as affirmed by Viator, a travel company.

This ranking hinges on metrics like the density of hiking trails per capita, winter weather conditions and the average ratings of trails.

The New Mexico Mountain Club, an enduring hiking group tracing its roots back to 1952, boasts 1,000 members and orchestrated 750 activities in the past year. Derek Wallentinsen, the club's vice president and an unwavering hiker, underscores the state's diverse landscapes, offering options from snowy mountain escapades to a range of other terrains.

Bernard Tibbetts, the founder of the cross-state hiking group "a·foot," encompassing 2,700 members in the New Mexico chapter, shares his enthusiasm for guiding people to awe-inspiring locales. Although he once suggested that summer-favorite hikes could seamlessly transition to winter, he now acknowledges the transformative shifts in landscapes across seasons.

Coveted winter hiking spots include Valles Caldera, lauded for its absence of avalanche risk, and the Rio Puerco basin area northwest of Albuquerque, favored by Wallentinsen for its high desert allure.

The Continental Divide Trail stands out as well.

The Sandias, while a popular choice, necessitate traction devices due to potential snow, especially on north-facing slopes.

Tibbetts holds Aspen Vista near Ski Santa Fe dear, recalling its tranquil snow-covered trails.

Tibbetts also stresses the importance of skills and readiness for winter hiking, advocating for additional clothing, enhanced navigational proficiency and meticulous research on safe winter hiking locations. Both snowshoeing and traction devices emerge as viable solutions for navigating snowy conditions, with the former offering an opportunity to relish winter vistas and maintain fitness.

The escalating popularity of hiking over the past few decades is palpable, with online platforms such as Meetup replacing traditional modes of communication.

Tibbetts observes that the National Parks Service actively promotes public lands, and specialized hiking gear and apparel have become more accessible, contributing to the burgeoning interest in hiking.