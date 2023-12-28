Ohio Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of Ohio can be found at Wild Eagle Steak & Saloon. This Cleveland-area eatery has a 4.2 star Google rating and nearly 3,000 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this modern take on a traditional saloon. Wild Eagle Steak & Saloon is located at 5001 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights.

Here's what the site had to say:

"There's live music and libations, and all of the Wild Eagle Steak & Saloon's steaks are certified Angus beef. All steak entrees come with a salad, one side, and its house steak sauce. An 8-ounce sirloin is $16 and a 12-ounce New York strip is $28. Happy hours run 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers $2 off all appetizers."

To see more of the best cheap steak around the country, check out the full list at blog.cheapism.com.