Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak' In The Entire State

There are few things a hearty steak dinner cannot fix. Whether you pair the dish with a tall glass of red wine and a large serving of potatoes, or prefer it with corn, asparagus, and other vegetables and garnishes, its an undebatable, and unbeatable classic. While many restaurants scattered throughout Pennsylvania serve this dish to the nines, one in particular offers it at an affordable price while keeping the quality in tact. So, if you've been craving a steak dinner lately, but don't want to break the bank, look no further than this standout state staple!

According to Cheapism, the best cheap steak in all of Pennsylvania is served at The Glass Lounge in Harrisburg. Cheapism praised this steak for its flavorful, tender make and delicious garnishes among other desirable qualities.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best cheap steak in the state:

"Still the one everyone raves about, and considered a true landmark in the Harrisburg area, The Glass Lounge gets high marks for numerous cuts that start at $30. Customer reviews rave about the size of the portions, the quality of the food, and the unpretentious vibe the tavern has to offer."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best cheap steak across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.