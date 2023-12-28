PHOTOS: 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Island For Sale Off California Coast

In search of your very own island? Christie's International Real Estate has got your back!

Red Rock Island, located near the San Francisco Bay, was recently added to California's housing market and you're not going to want to miss this gem. Perfect for adventurers, boat owners, or potential buyers looking for seals and whales as neighbors, the "property" features six acres of land that rise 175 feet out of the ocean.

Red Rock Island is for sale for a cool $25,000,000.

One lucky buyer can bask in the sun on their own beaches, or climb their very own mountain with the purchase of this unique "plot of land." The island is located right beside the Richmond Bridge with a view of the city and Belvedere Island in the distance.

It is so well known that it has its own website!