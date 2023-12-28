PHOTOS: 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Island For Sale Off California Coast
By Logan DeLoye
December 28, 2023
In search of your very own island? Christie's International Real Estate has got your back!
Red Rock Island, located near the San Francisco Bay, was recently added to California's housing market and you're not going to want to miss this gem. Perfect for adventurers, boat owners, or potential buyers looking for seals and whales as neighbors, the "property" features six acres of land that rise 175 feet out of the ocean.
Red Rock Island is for sale for a cool $25,000,000.
One lucky buyer can bask in the sun on their own beaches, or climb their very own mountain with the purchase of this unique "plot of land." The island is located right beside the Richmond Bridge with a view of the city and Belvedere Island in the distance.
It is so well known that it has its own website!
Just in time for your “buy an island” 2023 goal??? —— If you have ever wanted to own your very own island in San...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Here's what Christie's International Real Estate and luxury sales professional Chris Lim had to say about Red Rock Island:
"This extraordinary property offers unrivaled natural beauty, historical significance, and endless potential for the discerning buyer seeking a truly unique and prestigious trophy investment.With a rich historical heritage dating back centuries, this island offers an air of intrigue and fascination for those who appreciate its storied past. Ideal for an owner who would like to be a steward of this pristine habitat, contributing to environmental conservation."
For additional photos and information visit redrockisland.com.