"It felt incredible," Latifah said about the tribute. "My heroes of Hip-Hop on the stage honoring me is like unbelievable. My friends, my girls, Rapsody, The Clark Sisters. I mean I was playing The Clark Sisters to calm my nerves when I had to come to this. I was totally shocked to see them on stage."



Queen Latifah's tribute began with Yo-Yo, D-Nice & the RM Band performing the rap pioneer's 1991 hit “Latifah’s Had It Up to Here." Her tribute continued with MC Lyte and Monie Love who helped perform "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y." with Yo-Yo and four-year-old rapper VanVan. Afterward, Rapsody pulled up and performed "Just Another Day" followed by The Clark Sisters, who delivered stunning renditions of “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Winki’s Theme,” and “I Know Where I’ve Been."



Watch clips from Queen Latifah's tribute at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors below.