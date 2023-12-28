Rapsody, Missy Elliott & More Salute Queen Latifah At Kennedy Center Honors
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
Queen Latifah made history as the first female rapper to be recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors.
On Wednesday, December 27, CBS aired the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors, which was pre-recorded earlier this month at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The New Jersey native, who helped pave the way for female rappers-actresses, was honored alongside the legendary Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Barry Gibb and Billy Crystal. Past honoree Gloria Estefan hosted and performed at the event. Presenters ike Missy Elliott, Kerry Washington and Rita Moreno were in the building to honor Latifah before her all-star tribute began.
"It felt incredible," Latifah said about the tribute. "My heroes of Hip-Hop on the stage honoring me is like unbelievable. My friends, my girls, Rapsody, The Clark Sisters. I mean I was playing The Clark Sisters to calm my nerves when I had to come to this. I was totally shocked to see them on stage."
Queen Latifah's tribute began with Yo-Yo, D-Nice & the RM Band performing the rap pioneer's 1991 hit “Latifah’s Had It Up to Here." Her tribute continued with MC Lyte and Monie Love who helped perform "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y." with Yo-Yo and four-year-old rapper VanVan. Afterward, Rapsody pulled up and performed "Just Another Day" followed by The Clark Sisters, who delivered stunning renditions of “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Winki’s Theme,” and “I Know Where I’ve Been."
Watch clips from Queen Latifah's tribute at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors below.